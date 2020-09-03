President Donald J. Trump Endorses "Big Dan" Rodimer For Congress

Support from the President follows last week's successful RNC Convention and with just two months to Election Day

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2020 Republican nominee for Nevada's 3rd congressional district Dan Rodimer has received the endorsement of President Donald Trump. In 2016, the President won Nevada's 3rd Congressional district by 2.4 percentage points and his endorsement is seen as a boost to the Rodimer campaign as they face off against incumbent Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-NV) in the November election.

On Saturday, August 29, Trump exclaimed on Twitter, "Dan has my Complete and Total Endorsement. We need Dan in Washington!" and attached a tweet about Rodimer.

On Monday, August 31, the President repeated on a tele-townhall that the Dan Rodimer campaign has "done a fantastic job of fighting, he's gonna fight, he's gonna win. I think you're gonna have a big success. I think you're gonna have a really great, great success."

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of President Trump," Rodimer responded. "President Trump ran as a political outsider, a businessman, and somebody who would push an America-first agenda. On all of those promises, and many more, he delivered. And now, he is helping rebuild our nation's economy again following the harmful effect of the COVID pandemic. I look forward to winning this campaign, and helping the President win not only this district once again, but winning the state, so I can join the President in helping rebuild our economy and restore our freedoms."

"I'm running for office to serve the people of Nevada, not myself and my family," Rodimer continued. "When the first CARES Act came before Congress after our economy initially shut down and Nevadans lost their jobs and their businesses, Susie Lee was on vacation and took her time getting back to Washington. Then, when she returned, she went to work to pad her bottom line, rather than to look out for ordinary Nevadans. I will always put Nevadans first, and I will always be transparent in how I conduct myself in Congress."

Rodimer is running against freshman Democrat Susie Lee, who the NRCC has named one of the most scandal plagued politicians in Congress. Lee is currently under investigation from public watchdog and ethics groups for allegedly inappropriately lobbying for her family's business to receive $5.6 million in taxpayer-funded PPP loans, even when her family business was laying off scores of Nevada workers.

The Rodimer campaign recently reported an increase of more than 10,000 individual donors since the primary election in June and frequently touts their strong grassroots support in the district as the reason they will win.

Dan Rodimer is a former WWE professional wrestler, Ave Marie law school graduate, and small businessman. He is married to his wife Sarah. They have five children together with another on the way.

