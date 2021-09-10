President Biden's Vaccine Mandates Are An Unprecedented Abuse Of Power, Says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council today criticized President Joe Biden's mandate that federal government employees and contractors take the Covid vaccine, as well as his plan to order private businesses with 100 or more...

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council today criticized President Joe Biden's mandate that federal government employees and contractors take the Covid vaccine, as well as his plan to order private businesses with 100 or more employees to take the vaccine or undergo weekly testing.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins made the following comments:

"President, or more appropriately, Comrade Biden's vaccine mandate affecting millions of Americans is an unprecedented and unacceptable abuse of power. If allowed to stand, this will have far-reaching consequences for civil liberties, conscience rights, religious freedom, human dignity, and the ability of families to make health decisions.

"President Biden is telling Americans that you will be vaccinated or be placed on a special watch list and possibly lose your job. For a president who pledged to bring unity to the country, this dictate will bring more significant division and further erode trust between Americans and their government. His heavy-handed approach will turn people against the very vaccine he is trying to promote. I'm not anti-vaccine; in fact, I encourage those in high-risk categories to get the vaccine. Decisions of vaccination should be made based on science and not politics. The Biden administration's failure to include natural immunity, health status, and religious objections in their immunization campaign raises numerous efficacy and ethical questions. Until those questions and issues are resolved, Americans have a right, not only a responsibility, to resist this unconstitutional and unethical mandate.

"Consider that on the same day the Biden administration sued the state of Texas, arguing that a woman should be able to have the choice to kill her unborn child, and then two hours later announced Americans can't have a choice as to whether to take a vaccine. It is clear the Biden administration is guided not by the science, but by the politics of the Left.

"This idea that the government feels entitled to dictate what's best for us ought to sound all kinds of alarm bells. Americans must decide if they want to accept this form of soft despotism. Will we live in freedom? Or will we live in fear?

"At the end of the day, this is all going to come down to an election, because as long as we have the current regime in place, we're going to continue to get this type of authoritarian, over-reaching government, and we must resist it," concluded Perkins.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/president-bidens-vaccine-mandates-are-an-unprecedented-abuse-of-power-says-family-research-council-301373486.html

SOURCE Family Research Council