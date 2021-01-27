President Biden Prioritizes School Reopening With Mitigation Measures Which Could Include Use Of Safeology UVC Lighting

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As President Joe Biden's COVID-19 plan prioritizes school reopening and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Tuesday there appears to be limited COVID-19 spread within schools when safety precautions are implemented, there is renewed focus on quickly implementing proven mitigation efforts, such as UVC lighting, to combat the pandemic. Safeology™ ( www.safeology.com) UVC products use research-proven technology to remove 99.9 percent of COVID-19 from the air and surfaces.

The results of Safeology's recently completed Level-3 Biosafety Laboratory research show the company's UVC technology to be an important scientific breakthrough that offers a clear path to making public spaces safer and significantly reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Based in Everett, WA, Safeology was founded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their UVC devices qualify under the Buy American Act and address the mitigation measures outlined by President Biden in his Executive Order supporting the reopening and continuing operation of schools and early childhood education providers.

"The science is there to support safely opening our schools, provided mask mandates and other mitigation measures are followed," says Dr. George Diaz, Section Chief, Infectious Diseases, for Providence Regional Medical Center and Safeology Scientific Advisory Board Member. He also treated the first known patient with COVID-19 in the United States in January of 2020. "The use of UVC is a practical and proven solution whose time has come. We can use UVC lighting to safely clean schools and other public areas," Dr. Diaz adds.

"We're pleased that President Biden is focused on reopening schools as quickly as possible, and we have the UVC products that make this possible," adds Jim Mischel, Safeology CEO. "For less than a dollar a day, our UVC Fixtures can quickly and safely remove 99.9 percent of SARS-CoV-2 virus from the air, virtually eliminating the airborne transmission of COVID-19."

The recommended products for schools to safely and quickly inactivate coronavirus in the air include Upper Room UVC Linear Wall and Linear Recessed Fixtures and Mobile Air Purifiers, all of which can be safely used when people are present, making them ideal for continual use in occupied spaces such as classrooms, lunchrooms and locker rooms. Safeology also manufactures UVC Towers that focus on inactivating surface viruses.

About Safeology™

Safeology is a division of Electric Mirror, the global leader in mirror technology. Safeology focuses Electric Mirror's decades of experience and expertise in lighting technology on the science of UVC-light disinfection. Designing and manufacturing UVC products and related IoT technology, Safeology employs research, engineering and R&D teams to provide solutions that reduce the airborne and surface spread of viruses and other pathogens. Guided by a Scientific Advisory Board with world-class experts in infectious disease, microbiology, bioengineering, and electrical engineering, Safeology is leading the 21st century vanguard in the battle against pathogenic illness. Learn more about the future of disinfection at www.safeology.com.

