President & CEO Cheryl McKissack Daniel Of McKissack & McKissack To Guest Lecture At Harvard University Graduate School Of Design

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Harvard University Graduate School of Design, The Department of Architecture course Innovation in Project Delivery, President and CEO Cheryl McKissack Daniel of McKissack & McKissack will address an audience drawn from the University's graduate schools and community on Friday, September 25, via Zoom Webinar at 3:00pm EST.

The lecture will cover her trailblazing work, running a business that traces back to the 1800s, sustainability, challenges, trends and succession planning, among other topics.

As fifth generation of the family's century old business, she currently employs 150+ employees and has contracted more than $50 billion over the past decade, with major project work in commercial, healthcare, education and transportation. Notable projects include Coney Island Hospital, The New Terminal One at JFK, The Oculus at the World Trade Center, and many more.

"As a Black female in this White male dominated industry, I am humbled to speak before this notable Institution," states Ms. McKissack Daniel. "I cherish these opportunities. By continuing my ancestors' work, I'm able to fulfill my own personal commitment to inspire future generations; especially women of color to be relentlessly BOLD and build careers within an industry, which is so profoundly underrepresented ."

A civil engineer, with 25+ years in design and construction, Ms. McKissack Daniel has lectured widely on diversity in these fields. As the firm's President and CEO, she has made it an essential charge that diversity is implemented during each phase of a project or program.

" Cheryl McKissack brings an important perspective to so many of the challenges we face today," states Lecturer in Architecture Mark R. Johnson. "I am glad to welcome her to speak at Harvard."

About McKissack & McKissack McKissack is the oldest minority-owned professional design and construction firm in the US. A family-owned business founded in 1905, McKissack and has been a leader in planning, design, and construction of 6,000+ projects, proudly upholding the standards of excellence established by its forefathers. McKissack provides a wide range of services to a variety of government agencies, municipalities, private institutions, industries, designers and developers. McKissack currently manages $20 billion in construction and is ranked by Crain's among the top woman and minority-owned companies.

