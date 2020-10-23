President & CEO Cheryl McKissack Daniel Of McKissack & McKissack Featured In 'Our America: Living While Black' 60-Minute Special Produced By ABC-Owned Television Stations To Air Oct. 24th Weekend

The Hour-Long Special Tells the Stories of Black Families Across America to Air on ABC-Owned Television Stations' Local Newscasts and Streams Across Its 32 Connected TV Apps

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President & CEO Cheryl McKissack Daniel of McKissack & McKissack and sister Deryl McKissack will be featured in a powerful 60-minute special docuseries, "Our America: Living While Black,"across ABC-Owned Television Stations in evening newscasts on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. Viewers can check local listings and stream the docuseries and hour-long special on ABC-Owned Television Stations connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

View McKissack Docuseries Here View Trailer Here View Press Kit Here

Exploring the stories of multigenerational Black families from across America navigating generations of systemic racism, policing, healthcare, education, wealth and housing disparities while seeking to build stronger communities and create a better life, The McKissack's honor and celebrate the hard work and sacrifices their ancestors endured by continuing to build upon their family's legacy as the nation's oldest Black-owned design and construction firm. Dating back 115+ years, McKissack & McKissack, descends from a long lineage of architects and builders that began with an enslaved Ashanti ancestor in 1790.

Presiding over the family's century old business, Ms. McKissack Daniel currently employs 150+ employees and has managed more than $50 billion in construction projects over the past decade, including major work in commercial, healthcare, education and transportation, most notably Coney Island Hospital, The New Terminal One at JFK, the World Trade Center Oculus, and many more.

"My twin sister and I are beyond humbled to be featured in this timely, yet essential special highlighting the courage, resilience and vision of Black America…Our America," states Ms. McKissack Daniel. "As fifth generation Black females, who can trace our lineage back to slavery, we share our history with those who dare to dream the impossible, with a firm commitment to inspire future generations to break past patterns and stigmas to embrace their potential for achieving excellence."

A civil engineer, with 25+ years in design and construction, Ms. McKissack Daniel has lectured widely on inequality in these fields. As the firm's President and CEO, she has made it an essential charge that diversity is implemented during each phase of a project or program.

About McKissack & McKissack McKissack is the oldest minority-owned professional design and construction firm in the US. A family-owned business founded in 1905, McKissack and has been a leader in planning, design, and construction of 6,000+ projects, proudly upholding the standards of excellence established by its forefathers. McKissack provides a wide range of services to a variety of government agencies, municipalities, private institutions, industries, designers and developers. McKissack is ranked by Crain's among the top woman and minority-owned companies.

