Present Life, A New Global Company To Pioneer Plant-based, Planet-friendly Wellness And Beauty Brands, Launches

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Present Life announced its launch today. The new company has been conceived from its inception to create and acquire clean, benefit-led brands with no compromise on performance or the planet.

All existing and forthcoming brands in the company portfolio will be plant-based, planet-friendly and with proven efficacy, spanning different price points and retail settings from mass to luxury.

Quote, Camillo Pane, Executive Chairman at Present Life:

"When you're building brands in the wellbeing and beauty space, they have to be effective and must deliver on their promises. Natural brands often come with a tradeoff on performance, whilst the most efficacious products aren't always the kindest. This is a compromise that consumers no longer need to accept.

"We use cutting-edge science to unlock the true power of natural ingredients, including rapidly emerging actives like CBD. Our consumer testing is extremely rigorous and we design and formulate to match the highest accreditations from the world's most well-respected industry bodies.

Pane is gathering a diverse team of corporate and start-up executives with the aim to benefit from the best of both worlds and disrupt the wellbeing and beauty market at scale.

"In most categories nowadays, there is a proliferation of start-up brands that, while disruptive in product and business model, often struggle to scale effectively. The hybrid skills of our team sets us apart from large corporates and smaller start-ups allowing us to first create with agility and speed, and then scale rapidly and profitably," explains Pane.

Present Life's first consumer brand is Healist

This April, Present Life launched Healist Advanced Naturals in the US. Healist is an innovative wellness brand with benefit-driven formulations designed to restore the body's innate capacity to heal. Healist's launch product line focuses on stress reduction, good sleep, and reducing muscle aches and discomfort. The brand's pioneering formulations blend efficacious natural ingredients with organic, broad-spectrum hemp extract.

Healist is on a mission to bring transparency and credibility to a newly forming category. Therefore, all Healist products are clean and natural, triple lab-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and contain 0.00% THC. All Healist products are packaged with sustainable materials including ocean waste plastic.

The above combination makes Healist unique in the market. Healist is available online now ( www.healistnaturals.com). The brand will also be truly omnichannel with its anticipated expansion into major brick-and-mortar stores in the coming months.

"The results from our ongoing quantitative consumer testing has been fantastic and it's rewarding to be able to create products that deliver tangible results that consumers love," says Pane.

Present Life's investment partner is The Craftory

Present Life has partnered with The Craftory, a global cause-driven investment house that focuses on supporting and scaling the world's best CPG challenger brands.

"We have a common goal of developing products that people believe in and that make them feel good, and together are excited for the chance to make a positive impact in people's lives," said Pane.

Elio Leoni Sceti, Co-Founder of The Craftory agrees:

"At The Craftory we look for experienced partners that challenge status quo and pave the way for cutting edge brands to transform their respective categories. We see Present Life as the home of the next generation of fearless and authentic consumer wellness and beauty brands.

"As a unique 'startup-corporation hybrid', Present Life has the optimum mix between the brand building capabilities and discipline of a consumer good company and the agility of a start-up; this is the exact disruptor mindset that will allow Present Life to quickly make a positive impact on the wellness and beauty industries, as well as on the planet."

More Present Life brands are being added to the portfolio

In addition to the launch of its first wellness brand in the US, Present Life will roll out Healist Advanced Naturals into Europe in 2020 and will also launch this summer its second brand, LOUM Beauty of Calm ( www.loumbeauty.com), a revolutionary new clean beauty brand developed with a leading Psycho-Dermatologist and in partnership with Daphne Oz. LOUM invokes the science of calm and uses a proprietary complex to dial down and free our beauty from the effects of stress.

And finally, joining the Present Life portfolio this month is One Ocean Beauty, the clean & sustainable marine biotech beauty brand founded by Marcella Cacci ( www.oneoceanbeauty.com).

"One Ocean Beauty is a perfect fit for Present Life and reflects our values and ambition, I'm looking forward to supporting Marcella and her team through their next phase of expansion." - said Pane.

More about Present Life

Present Life is dedicated to creating no-compromise, natural self-care products that work. All Present Life brands are plant-based (natural and naturally derived, vegan) planet-friendly (cruelty free, clean & sustainably sourced) and proven (consumer tested, industry accredited).

Present Life is headquartered in London with offices in New York ( www.presentlife.io)

More about The Craftory

Based in London and San Francisco, The Craftory is a $375M global investment fund focused exclusively on amplifying the world's boldest consumer brands. We offer permanent, early stage and growth capital (Series A, Series B etc.) to mission-driven consumer brands. We invest in companies offering products that positively impact the categories they serve, our society, and the planet. thecraftory.io

More about Camillo Pane, Executive Chairman of Present Life

Camillo Pane has been passionate about making a difference in the lives of consumers since he started his career over 27 years ago.

Camillo is a senior advisor to private equity funds and prior to that was Chief Executive Officer of Coty Inc. and a member of the Coty Board of Directors. Before joining Coty, Camillo was Global Category Officer Consumer Health at Reckitt Benckiser, a leading global consumer goods company, where he spent almost 20 years.

Camillo has held numerous international senior executive roles throughout his career, having lived and worked in both developed and emerging markets, including North America, Latin America and Europe.

A native Italian, Camillo started his career working for Kraft in Italy. He graduated from the University of Bocconi in Milan with a degree in business administration. He is based in London.

