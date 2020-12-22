Prescription Drug Errors Account For Millions Of Claims

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study from the National Institute of Health, adverse drug events (ADEs) may account for more than 3.

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study from the National Institute of Health, adverse drug events (ADEs) may account for more than 3.5 million physician office visits and 1 million emergency department visits each year. The prescription drug error lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin have handled many pharmacy negligence claims on behalf of patients prescribed the wrong medicine at a Florida pharmacy, and provide tips if you are given the wrong prescription.

Perhaps CVS gave you the wrong medicine, or the Walgreens pharmacist filled the wrong dosage of medication. What should you do?

1. Get medical attention

Patients given the wrong medication should seek medical attention as soon as possible. One of the most important reasons to get medical attention is to document any potential injury or side effects that you might have from the medication. This can help you prove your case later on.

2. Do not throw out the bad medication

If you make a claim for any injury or side effect you endured from taking the wrong medicine, the pharmacy may want to inspect the prescription bottle in case they don't believe you. You should put the medicine bottle in a bag until you speak with a prescription drug lawyer about your claim. You should not give it back to the pharmacy.

3. Let the pharmacy know

It's a good idea to let the pharmacy know they messed up. It can help further document your claim in case you have any injury from their mistake.

4. Call a pharmacy negligence lawyer

You should be careful not to give any statements to a claims adjuster for a pharmacy unless you speak with a pharmacy lawyer first. The pharmacies have lawyers on their side, and you should consider it as well.

5. You may qualify for compensation

If you had any side effects or sought any medical treatment after being given the wrong medication, you may be able to file a claim against the pharmacy and recover money for your pain and suffering, medical expenses and more.

To learn more about pharmacy negligence claims against Publix, Walmart, Rite-Aid, CVS, Walgreens or others, check out Florida pharmacy lawyer Jason Turchin's article on prescription error compensation claims ( https://www.victimaid.com/prescription-fill-errors.html).

