PRESCOTT, Ariz., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

When: 9:00am-5:00pm Saturday, August 7 th, 9:00am-4:00pm Sunday, August 8 th Where: Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St. Prescott, AZ 86303 Admission: Free

Art and Wine enthusiats are expected to converge on the Yavapai County Courhouse plaza for the Annual Prescott Fine Art & Wine Festival on August 7-8. Presented by the Mountain Artists Guild, this popular outdoor festival has been a staple of the area arts scene, bringing artists and community together in Prescott, AZ. for thirty-four years.

Discover affordable and unique works of art in a variety of mediums and subject matter that include sculptures, wood work, paintings, pottery, jewelry, and more.

"We are excited to have master artist Kim Seyesnem Obrzut among the gathering of artists this year" said Dawn Zintel, President of the Mountain Artists Guild. Kim is one of the first Native American women to work in bronze. She started sculpting her iconic Hopi maidens over 30 years ago. "I speak with my hands. The clay becomes my voice. My work seeks to capture and symbolize the spirit of my Hopi culture: the oneness of us all, the beauty in harmony, and the importance of nature and its gifts," Kim Obrzut.

Visitors can browse works for sale by more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen, and enjoy trendy food concessions, live music, and an Arizona Wine Garden and Market Place where you can taste all of your favorite AZ wines and perhaps discover something new from more than ten local wineries. Entertainment includes

For Wine Garden Information: Contact Info@cellar433.com

For Festival details: 928-445-2510, www.mountainartistsguild.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prescott-fine-art--wine-festival-301344808.html

SOURCE Vermillion Promotions