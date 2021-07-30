Preschool Market In India 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | Technavio
The preschool market in India is poised to grow by USD 735.13 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the preschool market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing participation of women in the labor force, the increased emphasis on teacher training, and the rising disposable income and positive economic growth.
The preschool market in India analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the personalized education programs and advanced services as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool market growth in India during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The preschool market in India covers the following areas:
Preschool Market In India SizingPreschool Market In India ForecastPreschool Market In India AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
- EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd.
- Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Globetrotters Kids
- S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd.
- SHEMROCK Group of Preschools
- Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd.
- Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.
- WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd.
- Zee Learn Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Area
- Market segments
- Comparison by Area
- Urban - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rural - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Recovery strategies for the preschool market in India
- Market opportunity by Area
Market Segmentation by Age group
- Market segments
- Comparison by Age group
- Children aged 3-6 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Age group
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
