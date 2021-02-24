PreREO Welcomes Raul De La Riva As Director Of Technology And Innovation

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- preREO, an online marketplace that connects local real estate investors with lenders looking to sell delinquent first mortgages and REO properties, announced today that Raul De La Riva has joined the company as...

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- preREO, an online marketplace that connects local real estate investors with lenders looking to sell delinquent first mortgages and REO properties, announced today that Raul De La Riva has joined the company as Director of Technology and Innovation. De La Riva was formerly Senior Director of Auction Strategy at Servicelink and Director of Residential Operations and Support at Auction.com.

De La Riva possesses more than 15 years of real estate and mortgage banking experience. Prior to joining preREO, De La Riva most recently led the modernization of the auction experience at ServiceLink Auction (formerly Hudson & Marshall). De La Riva also has experience contributing to key business initiatives during their incubation periods. His operational expertise was leveraged numerous times during his tenure with Auction.com, including but limited to the launch of programs such as Occupied REO, CWCOT, Foreclosure Sales, CRE (Ten-X.com) and Retail C2C (Sold.com).

"We are very pleased to welcome Raul to our team," says preREO CEO, Jorge Newbery, "He has had great success in his previous endeavors and we know that he will bring that expertise to preREO and help us as we continue to improve our platform."

"I am honored to join the preREO team to help enhance the platform to improve buyer experience. I believe there is an increased appetite for both buyers & sellers of distressed real estate in this current market. Buyers are sitting on current capital looking for a new path towards acquisitions, and sellers are looking for additional disposition avenues to explore in the post-pandemic era. preREO provides the ideal solution for both sides, and I'm excited to be a part of it as we look forward towards expanding the public's engagement with preREO's innovative marketplace," concluded De La Riva.

About preREO

preREO provides access to local distressed mortgages secured by vacant properties along with professional expertise to help investors earn a return while giving back to the community. For more information, visit www.prereo.com.

Media Contact: Stephanie FieroPhone: (773) 389-2082Email: sfiero@prereo.com

Related Images

prereo-logo.jpg preREO logo

Related Links

preREO LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prereo-welcomes-raul-de-la-riva-as-director-of-technology-and-innovation-301234294.html

SOURCE preREO, LLC.