Preparing For Booster Shots: Adapting To The New Normal

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As global health professionals discuss the necessity of a booster shot to ward off COVID-19 variants unaffected by the current vaccines, businesses, schools, and individuals needing proof of vaccination status will need facile documents that can update quickly. CastleBranch's RealVaccinationID.com card, which empowers an individual to quickly prove their vaccination or waiver status, was designed to address this long-term need, making it easy for individuals to prove their vaccination, waiver or booster status.

To obtain their first RealVaccinationID.com card, individuals are asked to provide documentation to prove their vaccination status or legally permissible waiver request. Once validated, a driver's license-sized card featuring highly sophisticated anti-fraud technology is issued to the individual that includes their name, address, date of birth, physical identifiers, photo, and a QR code. Using the QR code on the back of the card, along with a unique access code and PIN number, third parties presented with this information can access digital copies of primary-source documentation to confirm status. However, it is completely up to the cardholder when and with whom this data is shared. Private data gathered for the RealVaccinationID.com cards will never be shared or collected in a database and distributed to third parties by CastleBranch

Updating the cards to reflect booster shots is just as simple. When someone receives a booster, they can submit their documentation to CastleBranch, whose team of experts will verify the documentation. CastleBranch houses the new information in their protected digital space, which can be viewed via the QR code on the individual's card.

"Our understanding of the COVID-19 virus changes with each passing day, requiring a response that also adapts and grows," said Brett Martin, CastleBranch CEO. "With variants come boosters, which requires a form of vaccination proof that can be updated over time. Our RealVaccinationID.com cards were designed to respond to these emerging realities, helping people and organizations as they continue to navigate the new normal."

In January 2021, CastleBranch, an infectious disease screening, compliance management, and nationally accredited consumer reporting agency, launched a sophisticated, driver's licensed-sized ID card that can be used to verify vaccination status and vaccine exemption status. As a company with approximately 25 years of experience in medical document review and badging credentialing, CastleBranch is one of the leading providers of vaccination and immunization tracking in the United States.

About CastleBranch: Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

