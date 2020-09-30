Preorder The Google Pixel 5 At UScellular On October 8

UScellular, the only carrier who pays customers back for data they don't use, will begin preorders for the Google Pixel 5 (Black or Sage Green) on Oct.

UScellular, the only carrier who pays customers back for data they don't use, will begin preorders for the Google Pixel 5 (Black or Sage Green) on Oct. 8, and it will be available for purchase on Oct. 29. Additionally, UScellular will begin preorders for the Google Pixel 4a (5G) on Oct. 29, and it will be available for purchase on Nov. 19. These smartphones will join the company's growing 5G device line-up and its ecosystem of Google offerings that includes smartphones, Google Pixel Buds and Google Nest smart home and Wi-Fi products.

UScellular will offer the Pixel 5 for $23.30 per month and the Pixel 4a (5G) for $16.63 per month, both on 30-month equipment installment plans and before any applied promotions. Please go to uscellular.com to see all current offers.

Pixel smartphones are designed to deliver all the helpfulness of Google in one device. They come with three years of operating system and security updates, so they perform optimally and have the latest security safeguards. Pixel 5 is the quintessential Pixel and has a premium and pocketable metal unibody design, IP68 protection, fast wireless + reverse wireless charging, 4080 mAh battery 1, Google Security, 8GB of RAM and 128GB 2 of storage. Pixel 4a (5G) is the most practical Pixel and has an OLED screen, headset jack, 3885 mAh battery 1, Google Security, 6GB of RAM and 128GB 2 of storage.

"As we continue expanding our 5G network into more areas, we are excited to offer these new Google smartphones for customers, so they can experience our fast, 5G speeds on city streets, country roads and in their homes," said Kyle Bedtelyon, director of the device and accessory portfolio at UScellular. "In addition to the 5G connectivity, Google has packed these smartphones with innovative and intuitive technology that makes everyday tasks easier."

UScellular's 5G network currently covers parts of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina and Wisconsin, and it will expand to cover parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia in the coming months. For more information about U.S. Cellular's 5G network and devices, please go to uscellular.com/5G.

1Estimate of typical capacity based upon testing and expected cell behavior. 2Storage specifications refer to capacity before formatting. Actual formatted capacity will be less.

Unlimited with Payback: For each line that uses less than 3GB of data per month (full bill cycle) you will receive either a $5 bill credit (Everyday Plan) or a $10 bill credit (Even Better Plan). 5G not available in all areas. Visit uscellular.com/coverage-map for coverage details.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study - Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930006004/en/