PremiumMedia360 Hires Multiple Key Executives Amid Significant Growth

- Expanded leadership team now includes newly formed roles of VP of Accounting and Finance; VP of Sales, Direct Response Ad Agencies; and VP of Sales, General Market Ad Agencies.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rapid growth in 2020 and in anticipation of further transformation in 2021, PremiumMedia360, the advertising data automation company, has made three key hires to its leadership team. The executives, each of which are filling newly formed roles, are:

Chhavi Saxena, Vice President of Accounting and Finance.Saxena comes to her position with extensive experience in company-wide financial processes and strategic M&A, particularly in the advertising world. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Finance for Agency EA, leading all agency financial functions for the brand experience agency with a client roster including Hilton, Intuit, and Google. Previously, she was critical to M&A efforts at advertising holding company Sandbox Group, where she was Vice President of Finance.

Larry Shiels, Vice President of Sales, General Market Ad Agencies. Shiels brings wide-ranging expertise in buy- and sell-side technologies, in both linear and OTT advertising. Past roles include Senior Director of Sales and Business Development at WideOrbit, where he helped launch and grow the industry's first programmatic TV advertising marketplace; and Sales Director at Mediaocean / Donovan Data Systems, where he led a 30-person account team responsible for systems handling $5 billion in advertiser spend.

John Abraham, Vice President of Sales, Direct Response Ad Agencies. Abraham has long worked at the nexus of data and media, most recently as Head of Media & Entertainment at global data provider 7Park Data—where his efforts were critical in attracting several of the largest content distributors worldwide. Earlier, as Vice President of West Coast Sales for Nielsen, he helmed go to market across individual agencies and holding companies alike for the company's SaaS products including Nielsen Data as a Service and Nielsen Marketing Cloud.

The hires come on the heels of PM360 reaching significant milestones in 2020—with the company's CLIR™ suite of products streamlining data sharing and delivery for over 1,000 TV stations and 700 ad agencies and buying groups—and in anticipation of continued expansion into 2021. Specifically, PremiumMedia360 sees a number of tailwind factors driving continued growth:

Changing Standards, including the growing adoption of the TIP format for TV ad sales, which adds greater complexity to media sellers' workflow. CLIR Logs formatting is TIP-compliant.

New Partnerships with organizations including Mediaocean and ProVantageX which ease and expand integration across national and local TV sellers.

Efficiency Demands of the "New Normal,"as stations and networks seek proactive solutions to streamline operations and gain efficiencies in the face of the disruption brought on by COVID-19.

"We are honored to have such an elite group of leaders join our executive team," said John Bowser, Founder and CEO of PremiumMedia360. "Attracting talent of this caliber is both a testament to the foundation we've built so far, and the right additions at the helm to help steer the company into our next phase of growth this year and next. We are thrilled to welcome them all to PM360."

About PremiumMedia360

PremiumMedia360 helps media agencies and sellers buy, sell, and partner more effectively—by letting them take control of the data that guides their interactions. Its reporting and collaboration tools dramatically cut down on the time and resources it takes to understand where campaigns stand—from order to invoice. The result: airings records stop being bottlenecks, and start being the source of business insight they should be. Learn more at www.PremiumMedia360.com.

