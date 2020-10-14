Premium Sound, Comfort And Quality. AfterShokz Reinvents Communication Headsets With OPENCOMM, Bone Conduction Stereo Bluetooth Headset

Bringing open-ear design to business communications, this premium headset was designed to upgrade meetings, conference calls and conversations with best-in-class performance

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AfterShokz , known for its open-ear headphones and patented bone conduction technology launches OPENCOMM, the brand's first-ever bone conduction stereo headset featuring a boom microphone for improved voice transmission, ideal for clear communication and connection at the desk, on the road, or on the job site.

OPENCOMM headsets use AfterShokz's 7 th generation patented bone conduction technology to deliver superior PremiumPitch 2.0™ audio through the user's cheekbone, leaving ears open to environmental surroundings and coworkers. The device's adjustable DSP noise-canceling boom microphone eliminates background noise in loud environments to ensure clear voice transmission in various work settings.

See/Watch OPENCOMM features

"We are excited to bring our bone conduction technology to those who need to hear their surroundings while still having optimal sound in their conversations," said Kim Fassetta, CMO of AfterShokz. " OPENCOMM brings additional accessibility without sacrificing audio quality or safety in the workplace. AfterShokz is committed using the latest technology to innovate, with new designs that match the needs of our customers."

OPENCOMM headsets provide and feature:

Up to 16 hours of talk time or up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. Recharging takes just one hour.

Quick Charge feature that provides up to 2 hours of use with 5 minutes of charging, making it ideal for the professional on-the-go.

Signature, easily accessible AfterShokz multifunction button to answer calls, play, pause, skip, or activate a voice assistant with a few easy taps.

Bone conduction headset is engineered with NFC (Near Field Communication) Pairing to quickly and safely pair OPEN COMM to an Android mobile device.

COMM to an Android mobile device. Sleek, comfortable wraparound titanium frame fortified.

IP55 water-resistant protection is fitting for all-day wear and stays put in virtually any environment, including riding a bike, sitting in a cubicle or working at a construction site.

AfterShokz OPENCOMM headsets come with a free two-year limited warranty and are now available in Slate Grey online and at select retail locations nationwide. Suggested retail price is $159.95 USD in the US and $209.95 USD in Canada.

OPENCOMM Bone Conduction Stereo Bluetooth Headset : SpecsMicrophone type: Noise-canceling boom microphoneAudio: PremiumPitch™ 2.0 stereo soundTransducers: Bone Conduction TechnologyFrame: TitaniumBluetooth®: Generation 5.0Chip: QCC3024Wireless range: Up to 33 ft (10 meters)Battery type: Rechargeable Li-polymer Battery capacity: 170mAhTalk time: Up to 16 hoursContinuous play time: Up to 8 hoursStandby time: Up to 14 daysCharge time: 1 hourQuick charge: 5 minutes provides up to 2 hours of talk timeWeight: 1.16 ounces (33 grams)IP rating: IP55 Water-ResistantNFC technology: Pairs with a compatible mobile device

About AfterShokzAfterShokz headphones deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. AfterShokz headphones are designed based on patented bone conduction technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, AfterShokz has used its proprietary audio technologies and completely open ear design for endurance, lifestyle and communication headphones, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen and #hearitall at aftershokz.com.

Media Contact: Rhian Humphries (949) 295-9779 | 256748@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-sound-comfort-and-quality-aftershokz-reinvents-communication-headsets-with-opencomm-bone-conduction-stereo-bluetooth-headset-301152320.html

SOURCE AfterShokz