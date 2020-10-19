Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH) (the "Company"), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on...

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH) (the "Company"), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PST ( 1:30 p.m. EST). Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO and Mr. Will Kalutycz, CFO will host the call. A press release outlining the Company's third quarter 2020 results will be issued on the morning of Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Access to the call may be obtained by calling the operator at (800) 367-2403 / (647) 490-5367 (confirmation code: 5315175) up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those who are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available through to 1:30 p.m. PST on November 19, 2020 at (888) 203-1112 / (647) 436-0148 (passcode: 5315175). Alternatively, a recording of the conference call will be available at the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada, the United States, and Italy.

