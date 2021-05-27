Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces Posting Of Its Most Recent Letter To Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH) announced today that its most recent letter to shareholders from George Paleologou, the Company's President and CEO, has been posted to its website and can be access here.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH) announced today that its most recent letter to shareholders from George Paleologou, the Company's President and CEO, has been posted to its website and can be access here. The letter is titled Extraordinary Times Extraordinary Team.

ABOUT PREMIUM BRANDS

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

The letter contains forward looking statements with respect to Premium Brands, including, without limitation, statements regarding its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition, proposed acquisitions and plans and objectives of or involving Premium Brands. While management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable and represent Premium Brands' internal expectations and belief as of May 27, 2021, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as such forward looking statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties beyond the control of Premium Brands which may cause its actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the words "may", "could", "should", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations.

Forward looking statements are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Premium Brands, including, without limitation the expectations and assumptions outlined in Premium Brands' MD&A for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 26, 2020, and for the 13 Weeks ended March 27, 2021. Although the forward looking statements contained in the letter are based on what Premium Brands' management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Premium Brands cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Premium Brands' expectations are outlined in Premium Brands' MD&A for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 26, 2020, and for the 13 Weeks ended March 27, 2021.

Forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Premium Brands. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward looking statements in the letter are made as of May 27, 2021 and for the 13 Weeks ended March 27, 2021, and except as required by applicable law, will not be publicly updated or revised. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward looking statements in the letter titled Extraordinary Times Extraordinary Team.

