Premise Data CEO Maury Blackman Proposes Gig Workers Help Prevent The Next Surfside Tragedy

In a recent Fortune op-ed, Blackman lays out his case for enlisting gig workers to harness the power of their smartphones to aid in building inspections around the country

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise Data, the world's leading market intelligence platform, published an op-ed on July 11, 2021 in Fortune where he takes a look at what steps can be taken to prevent the next Surfside tragedy.

In the piece, Blackman rejects the notion that the only way to identify buildings in danger is through expensive and slow-moving professional inspections. Blackman instead urges cities to look to gig workers to help examine and inspect at-risk buildings, using the power of their smart phones to do so.

Please find Blackman's full op-ed here: https://fortune.com/2021/07/11/surfside-building-collapse-inspections-biden-infrastructure-gig-economy/

About Premise Data

Premise helps customers unlock a world of ground-level data. By combining the power of a global network of two million on-the-ground contributors with industry-leading data science and machine learning, Premise empowers decision makers with the high-quality, trustworthy data they need. Premise has offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., London and Seattle. For more information, visit www.premise.com.

