Premiere Digital Strengthens Exec. Team With Addition Of Pamela Ng As CFO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premiere Digital, the media services, distribution and technology solutions company, announced today that Pamela Ng has joined the organization as CFO, Chief Financial Officer. In her role, Ng will oversee all financial operations and guide business strategy in line with growth and risk management initiatives, spearheading efforts in data-driven decision making. She is reporting to Mark Lazar, CEO, interfacing with key stakeholders and developing a Finance Team to tackle the company's most critical business issues.

With experience driving revenue, profitability and operational efficiency at some of the top technology and CPG companies, Pamela's background brings valuable knowledge in finance, business strategy and management. Prior to joining Premiere Digital, she served as CFO at Irwin Naturals, a provider of premium vitamins, and VP of Strategy at Beachbody, a leading fitness streaming and nutrition company, and as General Manager of Teleflora's SaaS e-commerce platform.

"Pamela's financial leadership and expertise in supporting top companies make her a perfect fit for Premiere Digital. She's the best individual to take on our next wave of investment in new technologies and work with the management team to help us rapidly grow our business," said Mark Lazar, CEO, Premiere Digital.

"I am excited to step into the CFO role at Premiere Digital to help the company accelerate growth," said Ng, "and I look forward to working with the entire team to build on the company's culture, momentum and strong business and technology fundamentals."

In the last year, Premiere has strengthened its position in the market with the addition of a number of critical hires, solidifying itself as a rapidly growing company with industry experts guiding its upward trajectory as a trailblazing leader in entertainment technology and digital distribution.

About Premiere Digital

Premiere Digital is a media services, distribution and technology solutions company based in Los Angeles, California, and Bangalore, India. Premiere is a leader in cloud-based digital asset delivery and content optimization solutions for clients in the Media & Entertainment industry. The company offers services that enable content ingestion, preparation, management, and delivery/distribution of media assets to all digital platforms, including the latest workflows in UHD and HDR for video, audio, image, closed caption or subtitle files. Furthermore, Premiere has "smart" software tools and custom software solutions for use in the digital supply chain distribution space from ordering to consumer storefronts for tracking of enhanced monetization. Additional information on Premiere can be found at premieredigital.com.

