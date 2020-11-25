Premier Truck Rental Working To Prevent COVID-19 With Truck Rentals

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With flu season approaching and COVID-19 numbers rising, Premier Truck Rental is working to mitigate risk for customers. Keeping employees and customers top-of-mind, PTR has implemented cleaning procedures for their truck rentals.

Because of the increased concern surrounding the coronavirus, PTR has been very conscientious regarding the virus, informing customers on best practices to minimize the spread. A few important ways to reduce the chances of COVID-19 are:

1. Regularly disinfect equipment and rentals before, during and after each workday.

Frequently sanitizing your equipment is crucial due to workers sharing tools and trucks. Wipe down seats, steering wheels, handles and other commonly touched surfaces, like stereos and gear shifts.

2. Always have cleaning supplies and PPE.

Having disinfectant nearby to clean surfaces, and keeping hand sanitizer, gloves, face masks and face shields is important to keep your crew healthy when working in close proximity.

3. Adhere to the CDC guidelines.

According to the Center for Disease Control, social distancing guidelines recommend remaining six feet apart. PTR suggests limiting the number of crew members in each truck. If there's more than one worker in a truck, PTR suggests wearing masks while in transit.

In effort to help lower the risk of customers contracting the coronavirus, PTR's detailing department has increased cleaning procedures inside of the trucks and include hand sanitizer for customers to utilize when working.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC's website. To learn more about renting or purchasing your work trucks from Premier Truck Rental, call PTR at 844-644-9138 or email sales@rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at PTR is to give you the type of rental equipment that you want, when you want it and to make the rental process as seamless as possible. We work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with Truck, Utility Trailer, and Equipment Rentals that can be upfit however you need. We're a family-owned and operated business with over 25 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your work.

CONTACT Kylie Ryan, Digital Marketing Specialist PTR Premier Truck Rental Phone: 260-222-9835 Email: kylier@rentptr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-truck-rental-working-to-prevent-covid-19-with-truck-rentals-301180720.html

SOURCE Premier Truck Rental