Premier Mortgage Group Launches Community Engagement Program, Premier Community

BOULDER, Colo., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Mortgage Group, a division of Cherry Creek Mortgage, announced the launch of its Premier Community program. The program empowers Premier Mortgage Group (PMG) employees and clients to get involved in their community and support causes that are close to their hearts.

As part of their partnership with numerous community organizations, PMG offers clients the option to make a donation in a client's name as part of their home loan process. Premier Community also offers volunteer opportunities for its employees.

"We have the honor of helping home owners and home buyers every day, and this program is a fantastic way to deepen our support of this community," said Melanie Nygren, PMG Division Manager. "We feel that investing back into our local nonprofit organizations is not only our responsibility, it's also a privilege to support their work."

Premier Community is overseen by Leah Colby Alexis, a long-time Northern Colorado resident and passionate advocate for local nonprofit organizations. This new initiative is an exciting way for PMG to help communities and businesses come together to learn and create long-lasting, symbiotic partnerships.

Over the past year, key highlights of the program include:

Contributions of more than $65,000 to local nonprofits (including $13,000 from the 2020 employee holiday giving program)

to local nonprofits (including from the 2020 employee holiday giving program) Partnerships with more than 25 nonprofit organizations

Over 370 volunteer hours from PMG employees

Premier Mortgage Group has been locally owned and operated since 1986, and they take pride in being a part of the Front Range business community. The company is centered around the core values of relationships, service, and integrity. Their mission is to serve as trusted home loan advisers and develop lifetime relationships with their customers, partners, and each other.

About Premier Mortgage GroupA Colorado owned and operated company since 1986, Premier Mortgage Group, a division of Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #3001, is one of the Rocky Mountain Region's most trusted providers of home loans. While enjoying the benefits of our nationwide lending presence, we have the infrastructure to offer the personalized support and decision making of a local, entrepreneurial company. Learn more at: https://www.pmglending.com

Media Contact: Kimberly Holliday kholliday@ccmclending.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-mortgage-group-launches-community-engagement-program-premier-community-301240906.html

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Group