Premier Medical Laboratory Services Now A Preferred COVID-19 Testing Lab For Kentucky Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health has selected Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), a top CLIA and COLA certified laboratory, as a COVID-19 testing provider for K-12 schools throughout the state of Kentucky. As one of the largest labs in the nation, PMLS can process up to 300,000 COVID-19 samples per day and typically provides results in under 24 hours.

With the newly announced mandate by the Biden Administration soon to be in effect, companies with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly testing of their employees. This is predicted to put a large strain on the testing infrastructure of most laboratories. Testing capacity and test supply manufacturing will be key factors in keeping up with demand. Because PMLS has invested heavily in state-of-the-art laboratory automation equipment, they have achieved one of the highest testing capacities of any lab in the nation. They have also shifted to in-house manufacturing to provide an unlimited number of test supplies and are equipped to meet the ongoing and future COVID-19 testing demands of any school.

"We have provided fast, accurate COVID-19 testing to the people of Kentucky during critical times throughout the pandemic and are happy to now help Kentucky schools operate safely," said Kevin Murdock Founder and CEO of PMLS. "In our lab, we have top tier equipment and staff, including PhD scientists who have worked for the CDC and were responsible for developing the first commercially authorized SARS CoV-2 COVID-19 test. We are committed to delivering the most effective COVID-19 testing solutions customizable to each school's needs."

To ensure continual supply of tests, PMLS's sister company, CPT Medical, manufactures reagents and test kits so that schools can be sure that their needs will be met. With rapid turnaround times, an unlimited amount of supplies, and one of the highest testing capacities in the nation, PMLS is the trusted testing partner for professional sports teams, schools and colleges, large corporations, and state health departments throughout the country.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has appointed PMLS as a COVID-19 testing lab for K-12 schools as part of their COVID-19 Testing Program in partnership with the CDC. This program is federally funded and is available to schools who would like to take advantage of the opportunity to partner with the laboratory to optimally protect their students and staff.

PMLS awards and accomplishments:

Processing lab for Human Health Services surge sites and several state health departments

Blue Cross Blue Shield preferred COVID-19 testing lab in several states

Reached one of the highest testing capacities in the nation with the capability to process over 300,000 tests per day

Developed medical data management software that communicates directly from laboratory equipment for faster HIPAA compliant delivery of data to healthcare providers and patients

Shifted production to add in-house manufacturing of COVID-19 testing kits

Donated thousands of COVID-19 tests to children's diabetes summer camps throughout the nation

Donated hundreds of thousands of masks to local law enforcement, paramedics, fire departments, hospitals, and the Shriners organization and has provided free testing to first responders during the pandemic

Healthcare Tech Outlook's Top 10 Genetic Diagnostic Company of 2020

Healthcare Tech Outlook's Top Genetic Diagnostic Solutions Providers of 2021

For more information, please visit www.premedinc.com or call 1.866.800.5470.

ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY SERVICESPremier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), based in Greenville, South Carolina, is an advanced molecular diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including CLIA and COLA. With the most advanced laboratory information systems (LIS) easy to read one-page test result reports are generated with higher accuracy and a customizable report for each client. PMLS prides itself on having some of the most rapid turnaround times for testing results in the industry. Their expansive testing menu includes Pharmacogenomics, COVID-19 testing, Advanced Cardiovascular Testing, Diabetes, Women's Wellness panels, Allergen Specific Ige Blood Testing, Toxicology, and highly advanced diabetes test, MDDiabeticPro. For more information, please visit www.PreMedInc.com

