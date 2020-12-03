Premier Inc. To Participate In The Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Summit On December 8, 2020

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Summit on Dec.

Premier Inc. (PINC) - Get Report, a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Summit on Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The event will not be broadcast live but a replay will be available on the company's website within a few hours of the conclusion of the event via the following link: Events & Presentations.

About Premier, Inc.

