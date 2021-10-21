Premier, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Premier, Inc. (PINC) - Get Premier Inc. Class A Report, a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock issued and outstanding. The cash dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2021.

