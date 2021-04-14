Premier Cannabis Brand COOKIES Founder And CEO Celebrates 4/20 With Cannabis And Comedy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Cannabis Brand COOKIES Founder and CEO Gilbert Milam Jr. aka Berner hosts "Couch Locked," a 420 Comedy Show on April 20, 2021, the holiday celebrating marijuana. The hybrid live/virtual event is co-hosted by comedians Michael Blackson and Paul Rodriguez and features co-headliners Bob Saget from the cult stoner comedy flick Half Baked, Jeff Ross aka The Roastmaster General and Lil Duval. The lineup also includes DJ and comedian Cipha Sounds, Precious Hall and Teddy Ray.

"Couch Locked" takes the time-honored custom of sitting on the couch, smoking good weed and watching funny comedy movies to the next level by adding live comedic performances. Tickets to the live show are sold out, however virtual audiences can tune in via Veeps.com pay-per-view. "Couch Locked" is an event complete with hilarious comedians, exotic high potency cannabis and surprise special guests who are sure to keep fans locked on their couches celebrating 420 in true stoner style.

As part of the 4/20 celebrations, cannabis mogul and chart topping rapper, Berner announces the creation of Couch Locked Network ( CLN), an aspirational digital platform that will feature recurring comedy, news, and "good vibes" content, said Berner.

Business entrepreneur and Billboard charting rapper Gilbert Milam Jr. aka Berner sits atop COOKIES, a cannabis and clothing brand with over 30 retail outlets in eight states and two countries. Drawing on his younger days working as a budtender in a legal medical cannabis shop, Berner knew he had something unique to offer the cannabis world, especially since so few people of color legally own any parts of the 15 billion-dollar industry they've otherwise participated in for decades. In the later 2000's, he partnered with Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai "Jigga" Chang to create COOKIES, a strain of medical marijuana they formerly marketed as "Girl Scout Cookies." The cannabis strain, paired with a streetwear clothing line of the same name, gave birth to a company and an entire cannabis enterprise.

