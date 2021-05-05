Prelude Therapeutics Announces Presentation At BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. ("Prelude", "the Company", "we", "our") (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that Kris Vaddi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation chat can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Section of the Company's website, https://investors.preludetx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations, where a replay of the presentation will also be available for a limited time.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company's lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude's first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The Company's pipeline also includes its third clinical candidate, PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and its two most advanced preclinical candidates, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

