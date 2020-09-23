TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Preliminary Election Expenses Limits Available

Limits Apply to Registered Political Parties, Candidates and Third Parties in the Federal By-Elections in York Centre and Toronto Centre GATINEAU, QC, Sept.
Author:
Publish date:

Limits Apply to Registered Political Parties, Candidates and Third Parties in the Federal By-Elections in York Centre and Toronto Centre

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 23, 2020

  • The Chief Electoral Officer has released the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties and candidates for the federal by-elections in the electoral districts of  York Centre (Ontario) and  Toronto Centre (Ontario).
  • The limits establish how much money registered parties and candidates can spend on the by-elections. Preliminary election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors.
    • View the preliminary election expenses limits for  registered political parties with a candidate in  York Centre ( Ontario) and  Toronto Centre ( Ontario).
    • View the preliminary election expenses limits for candidates in  York Centre ( Ontario) and  Toronto Centre ( Ontario).
  • The final election expenses limits for registered parties and candidates will be available on  Monday, October 19, 2020, after the lists of electors have been revised.
  • Expenses limits for regulated activities by registered third parties are also available.
  • Spending limits  for registered partiescandidates and  third parties are established in accordance with the  Canada Elections Act.

Further information:

Elections Canada is an independent , non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament .

For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada