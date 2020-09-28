Preferred Care Home Health Services Provides Notification Of Data Security Incident

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Care Home Health Services ("Preferred Care") has learned of a data security incident that involved protected health information belonging to certain current and former patients. On September 28, 2020, Preferred Care notified potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On April 30, 2020, Preferred Care detected unusual email activity. Once discovered, Preferred Care secured its email system, immediately began an investigation, and engaged a leading computer forensics firm to determine the scope of the incident. The investigation determined that a limited number of Preferred Care employee email accounts were subject to unauthorized access between approximately January 13, 2020 and April 27, 2020. On August 4, 2020, the investigation revealed that data containing individuals' personal or health information within email accounts may have been affected. This information may have included names, dates of birth, contact information (addresses and phone numbers), Social Security or driver's license numbers, private health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid information, and/or procedure, treatment, or diagnostic information. The incident was limited to information transmitted via email and did not affect any other information systems.

Preferred Care completed a thorough review of the affected accounts to determine whose personal or health information may have been involved, and to provide notification to those potentially affected. Preferred Care has no evidence that any of the information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, but has reported this matter to the FBI and will fully cooperate with any investigation.

Notification letters were sent to potentially affected individuals on September 28, 2020. The letters include information about this incident and about steps that potentially affected individuals can take to monitor and help protect their personal information. Preferred Care has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center can be reached at (888) 974-0092, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time. In addition, as a precaution, Preferred Care is offering complimentary identity protection services through Kroll to those individuals whose Social Security numbers were potentially affected in connection with this incident. To determine if you qualify for this service, you must obtain verification through the call center. If your Social Security number has been potentially affected, information on how to enroll for this service will be made available to you.

The privacy and protection of private information is a top priority for Preferred Care. Preferred Care deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

