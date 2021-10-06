Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Following are the details of a conference call PAC will host on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following and enter 5239504as the passcode:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number: (877) 883-0383International Dial-in Number: (412) 902-6506Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)Passcode: 5239504

The live broadcast of PAC's third quarter 2021 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading. A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10159932. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) - Get Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Report is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating multifamily real estate loans. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or was invested in 117 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

