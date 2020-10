Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) - Get Report ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Following are the details of a conference call PAC will host on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following and enter 2463393 as the passcode:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number: (877) 883-0383International Dial-in Number: (412) 902-6506Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time ( 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)Passcode: 2463393

The live broadcast of PAC's third quarter 2020 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading. A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10149020. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

A replay of the call will be archived on PAC's' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) - Get Report is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans. As of June 30, 2020, we owned or were invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

