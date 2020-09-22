Predictive Oncology Secures License For An Additional 71 Unique Ovarian Cancer Cell Lines From Ximbio, Cancer Research UK's Premier Reagents Distributor

EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TumorGenesis, a division of Predictive Oncology (POAI) - Get Report, a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence ("AI") to personalized medicine and drug discovery, is pleased to announce that it has received a license for an additional 71 unique ovarian cancer cell lines and now has a total of 96 unique patient derived cells all acquired from ovarian cancer patients. These cell lines were licensed from the English company, Ximbio, the world's largest non-profit dedicated to life science reagents of all kinds.

Richard Gabriel, President of TumorGenesis, commented, "It is remarkable that the UK cancer researchers using the same media mixes now being offered by TumorGenesis for researchers around the world, independently isolated, and identified another unique set of ovarian cancer cells from patients. Adding these 71 cell lines to our existing 25 cell lines (11 of the first 25 are representative of about 95% of ovarian tumors) adds a powerful new resource for researchers. The media used to grow the novel and unique ovarian cancer cell lines, licensed by Predictive Oncology and its partner, GLG Pharma, is able to retain 95%+ of the cell's DNA and RNA as well as crucial proteomic signatures. Our media will be used for the isolating and growing of ovarian cancer cells, which are often found in the 'ascites' fluid located in the abdomen of women with advanced ovarian cancer. Ovarian cells cultured from these ascites fluids are notoriously difficult to work with and when using standard media mixes are often prone to failure. In additional, these cell lines, generally speaking, are not representative of the patient's unique ovarian cancer."

Experiments are the foundation of preclinical research and development. Waste from research using unvalidated media and reagents cost the pharmaceutical companies over $28 billion in 2015 1. Also, irreproducibility rates in preclinical experiments exceed 50%, costing the industry nearly an additional $48 billion annually 2.

"This new media will allow researchers around the world to isolate and culture ovarian cancer cell types and, in addition, culture them reproducibly to find new targets for the diagnostics, treatment, or any other needed studies on the close interrelationship of ovarian cancer tumor populations and how they are able to fool a patient's immune system'," Mr. Gabriel highlighted.

Researchers around the world can contact US Biological Corporation or Richard Gabriel at TumorGenesis for information on these new media(s) and the availability of ovarian cancer cells for research.

Predictive Oncology (POAI) - Get Report operates through three segments (Domestic, International and other), which contain four subsidiaries; Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Skyline Europe. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Helomics' CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor™, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and an AI-powered proprietary bioinformatics platform to provide a tailored solution to its clients' specific needs. Predictive Oncology's Skyline Medical division markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. The company has achieved sales in five of the seven continents through both direct sales and distributor partners. For more information, please visit www.Predictive-Oncology.com.

TumorGenesis, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary specializes in media's that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. In addition, TumorGenesis is developing a 'biomarker discovery' kit and service for life science, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and research institutions. Its products are sold on-line as well as through a global distributor; US Biologicals Corporation: http://www.usbio.net.

