Predictive Oncology Announces Closing Of $21.34 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) - Get Report ("Predictive Oncology" or "the Company"), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence ("AI") to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that it has completed the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 15,520,911 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,520,911 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.375 per share of common stock and related warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 200 million shares, and will expire three (3) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $21.34 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

The securities described above were offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-255582), including a base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2021 and became effective on May 5, 2021. The offering of such securities was made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering were filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (POAI) - Get Report operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins and protein complexes. For more information, please visit www.predictive-oncology.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include: market and other conditions and the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering, a variety of other risks and uncertainties including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

