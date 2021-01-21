Predictive Genetic Test For Type 2 Diabetes Now Being Implemented In COVID-19 Patient Care Protocols

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIABETES predict®, a first of its kind predictive genetic test for type 2 diabetes, is now being administered to help improve patient outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent study on the bidirectional relationship of type 2 diabetes and COVID-19, patients with type 2 diabetes are predisposed to adverse clinical outcomes from the COVID-19 virus. In addition, many COVID-19 patients are found to develop new onset diabetes after infection (1). DIABETES predict® proactively determines a patient's type 2 diabetes genetic risk. It then provides physicians with individualized lifestyle and diet recommendations for the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes, helping to reduce the probability of severe infection by COVID-19 or post infection disease onset.

A leading molecular diagnostics laboratory, Premier Medical Laboratory Services, recently introduced the DIABETES predict® test to the US as the first ever predictive genetic test for type 2 diabetes. Originally introduced in Europe and in Mexico, this test was developed by the European company, Patia in collaboration with world leading doctors and scientists of Harvard and MIT. The test is a disruptive innovation for the advancement of diabetes prevention and care which has become increasingly more valuable for patient management due to the complex pathophysiology of COVID-19 and diabetes (2).

"No two patients are the same, that's why, after rigorous analysis, we offer customized lifestyle recommendations to make DIABETES predict® as effective as possible for each unique person," states Dr. Mirella Zulueta, medical director at Patia. "Patia has analyzed in detail the results of the largest scientific studies and meta-analyses of the human genome in diabetics. Altogether such studies collected information from more than 110,000 diabetic and non-diabetic people to identify the genetic variants most associated with type 2 diabetes. We are now finding a second use for the DIABETESpredict test in providing vital information for healthcare professionals to help lessen the impact of COVID-19 in relation to diabetes."

The mortality rate in COVID-19 patients with diabetic hyperglycemia is found to be seven times higher than patients with no diabetes and no hyperglycemia (3). Having the ability to know sooner than ever before who is at risk for diabetes paired with access to lifestyle plans specifically made for individual patients based on their individual genetic profiles could hold a profound impact on the world's overall health.

DIABETES predict® and COVID-19 recommendations:

Determine risk of developing type 2 diabetes

If risk probability is medium/high monitor for fasting glycemia, acute hyperglycemia, and inflammation

Implement customized DIABETES predict® treatment recommendations for improved patient outcomes

DIABETES predict® is available in the US through Premier Medical Laboratory Services. Family practitioners are encouraged to add this to their bloodwork during routine physicals as well as COVID-19 patient treatment to utilize the life changing knowledge that DIABETES predict® provides.

ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), based in Greenville, South Carolina, is an advanced diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and COLA. PMLS has the most advanced laboratory information systems (LIS) to generate easy to read one-page test result reports with higher accuracy and a customizable report for each client. The company also is proud to offer a patient friendly billing policy. For more information, please visit www.PreMedInc.com or call 1.877.335.2455.

ABOUT PATIA

Patia's vision is to reduce the number of cases of diabetes and improve the quality of life of diabetic people, creating solutions and supporting a healthy lifestyle. Patia has developed a platform of solutions to prevent, manage and intervene in type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes. This uniquely and cost-effectively platform integrates a set of high-performance genotyping tests with predictive algorithms, digital applications and lifestyle intervention. Patia's activity starts by translating the knowledge from large genetic studies on diabetes and gestational diabetes performed at prestigious academic and research institutions.

