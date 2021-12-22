Predicine Appoints Linh H. Le As New Chief Financial Officer

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Predicine Corporation, a global molecular insights company, announced today the appointment of Linh H. Le as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Le brings decades of healthcare experience as a seasoned executive in medical device and clinical genetic diagnostics. Le's primary role will be to lead finance and corporate operations as Predicine expands its reach globally.

"Predicine was founded to fulfill its grand mission — to empower the global healthcare ecosystem through innovation, and Le is well suited to support our company's tremendous growth. In the last six years, we have made significant progress in precision medicine through innovation in technology and global business operations. We welcome strong leaders, such as Le, to drive our next-phase business growth in oncology and infectious diseases," said Dr. Shidong Jia, Predicine's Founder and CEO.

Le comes to Predicine from Ambry Genetics, where he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the past four years, leading key transformational changes that enabled scalability and operational excellence across the enterprise. His prior experience includes Medtronic's Diabetes Group, where Le spent over 14 years overseeing financial operations and global expansion with tremendous success.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity to join a world-class healthcare organization centered upon innovation and a clear mission to empower global healthcare ecosystem," said Le. "Through its powerful combination of cutting-edge innovative technology and a robust pipeline of tissue- and liquid biopsy-based comprehensive genomic testing solutions, Predicine is positioned to be a market leader in global clinical trials, patient testing, and early cancer detection."

About PredicinePredicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious diseases. Predicine has developed a breakthrough cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-, urine- and tissue-based diagnostic assays for oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Shanghai, Singapore, Berlin and Boston, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies, institutions and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company's website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter.

Contact Information:Sushmasri TakkilapatiPredicine Inc. 326406@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/predicine-appoints-linh-h-le-as-new-chief-financial-officer-301449647.html

SOURCE Predicine, Inc