PrecisionOS To Showcase Collaboration With Zimmer Biomet

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons will host the largest Innovation Series to date allowing orthopaedic surgeons to experience the benefits of virtual reality within surgical education.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PrecisionOS, pioneers of the Surgical Mastery Platform™, announced today its collaboration with the one of the largest orthopedic medical device company in the world, Zimmer Biomet. In demonstration, PrecisionOS and Zimmer Biomet have come together to demonstrate their immersive reality project surrounding the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Innovation Series. This first-of-it-kind webinar program will offer a live simulated operating room experience using its highly immersive technology.

Working closely alongside the AAOS and medical device manufacturer Zimmer Biomet, PrecisionOS looks forward to viewers tuning in live on March 18 at 7:15P.M. CST to join this interactive session and witness how the training is transforming new approaches to skill proficiency across the industry.

"The opportunity for PrecisionOS to connect leading surgeons from around the world together in an online learning environment is an incredible honor," says Danny Goel , MD, MBA, an orthopedic surgeon in Vancouver, BC and Chief Executive Officer of PrecisionOS. "With a growing demand within our field for quality teaching tools, PrecisionOS' platform combines state-of-the-art technology with industry-leading best practices to deliver top-of-the-line education for healthcare providers."

PrecisionOS continues to lead today's efforts in elevating the overall standard of care, with initiatives such as the Innovation Series demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the ongoing integration and wide-scale adoption of its platform.

"It's a most interesting time to be an orthopaedic surgeon," said Daniel K. Guy, MD, FAAOS, AAOS first vice president. "The AAOS Innovation Series is designed to help our members and residents experience and explore augmented reality, mixed reality, and virtual reality in a whole new way. Together with PrecisionOS, the AAOS is demonstrating how new technologies are enhancing surgical techniques, while inspiring real-time discussion, questions and conversations in a virtual training environment."

"As we collectively partner, I am excited to be receiving the support of AAOS and Zimmer Biomet to bring awareness surrounding our shared vision to life," says Dr. Danny Goel. "World-renowned surgeons now have the capacity to connect with one another remotely when performing and discussing best practices when it comes to surgical protocols together, all while receiving feedback in real-time. The opportunities for the future are endless and I'm thrilled to see PrecisionOS' platform continue to be used across many medical device companies, multiple institutions and professional societies globally."

About Precision OS Precision OS was founded by a team of clinical orthopedic surgeons and game developers to create the most relevant and applicable medical-grade-VR-simulation experience. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company's mission is to provide first-in-class orthopedic surgical training on a global scale. Given its focus on surgical education, Precision OS is a CME provider through the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and a scientifically validated, peer-reviewed and published immersive virtual reality product on the market. It has been tested among its end users and customers resulting in business relationships with some of the top orthopedic companies, leading institutions and societies in the industry.

About the AAOSWith more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About the Zimmer BiometFounded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

Zimmer Biomet collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, Zimmer Biomet helps millions of people live better lives.

Zimmer Biomet has operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sells products in more than 100 countries.

For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

SOURCE PrecisionOS Technology