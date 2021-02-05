Precision LTC Pharmacy Administers COVID-19 Vaccines To Long Term Care Facilities

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacists & technicians at Precision LTC Pharmacy conducted a seamless distribution of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to over 200 individuals & staff from Maryhaven Center of Hope last Wednesday.

Maryhaven Center of Hope provides housing & services to individuals with developmental disabilities for over 90 years.

"With this vaccine, families will have peace of mind knowing that their loved ones have just added an extra layer of security," said Frank Longo RPh, CEO of Precision LTC Pharmacy.

Excitement & optimism were in the air as photos & videos were taken during the clinic. "I got my COVID-19 vaccine" stickers were also being handed out.

With guidance from the New York State Department of Health, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, & Centers for Disease Control, Precision LTC Pharmacy has already vaccinated over 1,000 individuals.

Precision LTC Pharmacy, located at 69 Allen Blvd. Farmingdale, New York is a closed-door pharmacy providing pharmaceutical services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living residences, transitional adult homes, residential programs, addiction treatment centers and group homes.

For additional information, please contact Daniel Longo at DLongo@PrecisionLTC.com

