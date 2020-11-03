Precision BioSciences To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 10, 2020

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS ® genome editing platform, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provide a business update on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

