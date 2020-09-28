Precision BioSciences To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences In October

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS ® genome editing platform, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Chardan 4 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference Date: Monday, October 5, 2020Time: 8:30 - 9:00 AM ET

Date: Monday, October 5, 2020Time: 8:30 - 9:00 AM ET Jefferies Cell Therapy Summit Date: October 5, 2020Time: 5:30 - 6:00 PM ET

Live webcasts of each presentation will be accessible on the Company's website www.precisionbiosciences.com, under the Investors & Media section. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentations.

