Precision BioSciences Appoints Dr. Alan List Chief Medical Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced that Alan List, M.D. has been appointed as the Company's Chief Medical Officer and a member of the senior leadership team at Precision BioSciences. Dr. List is a world-renowned hematologist with extensive academic and clinical experience in the research and development of hematology and oncology products. He has led clinical development programs for multiple FDA-approved drugs to treat hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute leukemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphoma.

"We are very pleased to welcome Alan to the senior leadership team of Precision BioSciences," said Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Precision BioSciences. "With three hematology products in the clinic and a fourth entering clinical trials soon, Alan's deep clinical expertise in hematology and oncology, including pioneering work to develop novel products from the laboratory to the clinic, will be a strong addition to the Precision team. Over the past 12 months, Alan has been intimately involved in our clinical strategy to develop our lead allogeneic CAR T therapy, PBCAR0191, as well as the design of our clinical program for PBCAR19B, our next generation, stealth cell program. We believe that Alan's leadership will be critical to the successful execution of our clinical development strategy."

Since April 2020, Dr. List has been a strategic clinical advisor to Precision BioSciences, providing advice to the company and its Board of Directors on its clinical stage and pre-clinical allogeneic CAR T programs. Prior to joining Precision BioSciences, Dr. List served in various roles at the Moffitt Cancer Center, including as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2019; Executive VP, Physician in Chief from 2008 to 2012 and Chief of the Malignant Hematology Division from 2003 to 2008. Dr. List is internationally recognized for his many contributions in the development of effective treatment strategies for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia. His pioneering work led to the development of Revlimid (lenalidomide) a transformational treatment for patients with MDS and multiple myeloma.

Dr. List is the author of more than 425 peer-reviewed articles and books. He previously served as the President for the Society of Hematologic Oncology and a member of the MDS Foundation Board of Directors. Dr. List is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology and the American Association for Cancer Research. He is a Charter Fellow in the National Academy of Inventors, an inductee in the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame, and holds 18 U.S. patents and >45 applications filed. Dr. List was 2016 recipient of the Celgene Career Achievement Award for Clinical Research in Hematology, and other recognitions including the General Motors Cancer Research Foundation Merit Award, the J.P. McCarthy Foundation International Prize, the Emil J. Freireich Award, the Joshua Lederberg Society, and the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation Leadership in Science Award.

Dr. List received B.S. and M.S. degrees from Bucknell University and earned his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is board certified in internal medicine, hematology, and medical oncology. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona and fellowships in hematology and medical oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Prior to joining the Moffitt Cancer Center in 2003, Dr. List held academic and clinical appointments at the University of Arizona.

"After advising Precision BioSciences on its clinical trial programs for nearly a year, I'm very excited to join as the Chief Medical Officer as we approach the launch of the first of our stealth CAR T programs. I look forward to working with the management team and the clinical team to advance the development of our potentially breakthrough allogeneic CAR T cell programs, including PBCAR0191 and PBCAR19B. I'm particularly optimistic about the potential opportunity to bring novel cell therapies to patients who suffer from hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and multiple myeloma," said Dr. List. "I'm also looking forward to interacting with the clinical investigators who are conducting our clinical trials at leading academic centers across the country."

Dr. List will succeed Chris Heery, M.D., who is leaving Precision BioSciences to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Heery will continue to serve as a consultant to the company to ensure a smooth transition in the conduct of clinical trials underway at Precision.

"During Chris' time with the company, Precision successfully transitioned PBCAR20A and PBCAR269A into Phase 1 clinical trials and designed the Phase 1 clinical trial for PBCAR19B. We thank Chris for his contributions to Precision BioSciences and wish him success in his future endeavors," added Mr. Kane.

