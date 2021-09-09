Precision BioSciences And IECURE Announce License And Collaboration Agreement To Develop ARCUS-Based Gene Editing Therapies

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS ® genome editing platform, and iECURE, a mutation-agnostic in vivo gene editing company striving to cure devastating diseases with high unmet need, today announced a license and collaboration agreement under which iECURE plans to advance Precision's PBGENE-PCSK9 candidate into Phase 1 studies and gain access to Precision's PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease to develop additional gene editing therapies for genetic diseases, initially targeting liver diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, iECURE plans to file a clinical trial application as early as 2022 to advance the PBGENE-PCSK9 clinical candidate through Phase 1 clinical studies for the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). Precision will retain rights to PBGENE-PCSK9, including all products developed for genetic indications with increased risk of severe cardiovascular events such as FH. In return, Precision has granted iECURE a license to use its PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease to insert genes into the well-characterized PCSK9 locus to develop treatments for four other pre-specified rare genetic diseases. Precision will receive an equity stake in iECURE and is eligible to receive milestone and royalty payments on sales of iECURE products developed with ARCUS.

"We are excited to continue working with Jim Wilson under this new in vivo gene editing license and collaboration agreement with iECURE, as iECURE looks to rapidly advance our PBGENE-PCSK9 candidate, file for a clinical trial application in 2022, and use our PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease, and its knock-in capabilities, to pursue new treatments for rare genetic diseases," said Derek Jantz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Precision BioSciences. "Through this collaboration we expect to gain important clinical validation for in vivo gene editing with ARCUS, while retaining rights to this PCSK9-directed nuclease, which we believe offers a safe harbor locus for DNA gene editing knock-in without deleterious effects when the PCSK9 gene is disrupted."

"We founded iECURE with the aim of focusing on genetic diseases with significant unmet need that we could target in a mutation-agnostic manner. After evaluating different gene editing technologies and platforms, we believe gene editing with ARCUS, including use of the uniquely designed ARCUS nuclease as a gene insertion tool targeting the PCSK9 gene will help us rapidly advance several candidates to the clinic with the potential to deliver on the promise of highly efficient, specific, and safe gene insertion," said Joe Truitt, Chief Executive Officer of iECURE. "We are excited to partner with Precision on this key pillar of our gene editing strategy, to advance this work for rare genetic diseases."

James M. Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Advisor of iECURE and Professor in the Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Director, Gene Therapy Program, will present new non-human primate data demonstrating ARCUS-mediated gene addition today, September 9, 2021 during the Precision BioSciences gene editing R&D event. Dr. Wilson and his team have demonstrated in non-human primates that it is possible to use ARCUS to insert new genes stably into the PCSK9 locus, which could be used as a potential approach for treating multiple genetic diseases with a single therapeutic strategy.

About ARCUS

ARCUS ® is a proprietary genome editing technology discovered and developed by scientists at Precision BioSciences. It uses sequence-specific DNA-cutting enzymes, or nucleases, that are designed to either insert (knock in), remove (knockout), or repair DNA of living cells and organisms. ARCUS is based on a naturally occurring genome editing enzyme, I-CreI, that evolved in the algae Chlamydomonas reinhardtii to make highly specific cuts in cellular DNA. Precision's platform and products are protected by a comprehensive portfolio including more than 80 patents to date.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS ® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple "off-the-shelf" CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

About iECURE

iECURE is an in vivo gene editing company striving to cure liver disorders with high unmet need. We are advancing our pipeline in close partnership with the world-class translational engine at the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program. Using in vivo editing, our methods focus on inserting functioning genes into patients' genomes, which offers long-term, stable expression of those genes. With our team's proven track record, reversing the course of these devastating disorders is now hopefully within reach.

Financial disclosure: The University of Pennsylvania and Dr. James Wilson hold equity interests in iECURE, receive significant sponsored research support from the company, and will be entitled to receive licensing revenues from iECURE based on successful technology development and commercialization of the licensed technology.

