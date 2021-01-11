Precision BioLogic Launches Hexagonal Phase Lupus Anticoagulant Test In U.S.

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Precision BioLogic Inc., a leading developer of hemostasis diagnostic products, is pleased to announce the U.S. launch of its new CRYOcheck Hex LA kit. Expansion to the U.S. follows successful launches in Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand.

CRYO check Hex LA is intended for use in clinical labs to aid in the detection of lupus anticoagulant (LA) in human plasma. Hex LA is an integrated (screen and confirm) assay and, as its name suggests, applies hexagonal phase phospholipids. It is the first commercially available hexagonal phase LA test available in a frozen format, allowing for fast and easy preparation. Designed to work on many common automated coagulation analyzers, Hex LA offers valuable time savings to today's busy labs.

Coinciding with the launch of Hex LA is the introduction of CRYO check Lupus Negative Control. Hex LA and Lupus Negative Control are the latest additions to Precision BioLogic's suite of LA testing products, which includes LA Check™ (a dRVVT screening reagent), LA Sure™ (a dRVVT confirmatory reagent), Platelet Lysate, and two lupus positive controls.

"The launch of Hex LA rounds out our LA offerings and illustrates our commitment to bringing novel solutions to clinical hemostasis labs," says Paul Empey, President & CEO of Precision BioLogic. "We're not done yet," he adds. "Labs can look forward to more innovative products from us later this year."

Hex LA is U.S. FDA cleared, CE Marked, and Health Canada authorized. It is also included on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG).

About Lupus Anticoagulant

Lupus anticoagulant (LA) is an antibody produced by the immune system. LA interferes with the blood clotting process and increases a person's risk of developing a blood clot, which can lead to stroke, heart attack, or pulmonary embolism. LA is also associated with recurrent miscarriages. There is no gold standard test for the detection of LA, and it cannot be measured directly. Given the complexity of LA, its presence is often determined using a series of tests. There is no cure, however, there are treatments to help decrease the risk of excessive clotting.

About Precision BioLogic

Precision BioLogic Inc. is a privately-held company that develops, manufactures, and markets the CRYO check™ line of frozen products used by medical professionals and researchers around the globe to diagnose coagulation disorders. Precision BioLogic also has several active initiatives with pharmaceutical partners who seek to ensure that the diagnostic implications for their novel therapeutic agents have been well characterized. In November 2018, Precision BioLogic acquired Affinity Biologicals, enabling the company to expand its clinical and research offerings to include an extensive line of coagulation-related antibodies as well as other products and services. For more information, visit https://www.precisionbiologic.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-biologic-launches-hexagonal-phase-lupus-anticoagulant-test-in-us-301205392.html

SOURCE Precision BioLogic