Precast Concrete Market By Element, Construction Type And End-use Sector - Global Forecast To 2025

The global precast concrete market size is projected to grow from USD 130.6 billion in 2020 to USD 174.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The global precast concrete industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the booming construction sector, rise in renovation & remodeling activities, and rapid urbanization & globalization. Demand for cost-effective, time-efficient, environmentally friendly, and durable construction products is another key factor contributing towards the increasing demand of the precast concrete market over the next few years.

In terms of both value and volume, girders segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2025.

The girders segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Girders made of precast concrete are mainly used in the construction of bridges and large building structures. For the rapid construction of bridges, girders are precast in the factory, transported to the site, and erected at their specified section of the main construction. This type of girder requires no falsework, making it the preferred choice for accelerated bridge constructions (ABC), where the speed of construction, minimal traffic disruption, and environmental impact are of paramount interest.

In terms of both value and volume, permanent modular buildings is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for precast concrete.

Permanent modular buildings is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the precast concrete market. Permanent modular buildings are made of multiple sections or modules that are prefabricated in factories. These modules are brought to the actual site where the building or structure is to be erected. Using equipment such as cranes and other lifting and rigging tools, these modules are set onto the foundation of the building and joined together to make a single structure. This saves time and labor that are required for construction, thus reducing the cost significantly. These factors propel the demand for this construction technique.

In terms of both value and volume, non-residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for precast concrete.

Non-residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the precast concrete market. Precast concrete is widely preferred for commercial, infrastructural, and industrial spaces. The growth in the non-residential segment is due to the rising public and private investment in the infrastructural sector in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and South America. Other factors supporting the demand for precast concrete in the non-residential sector are greater penetration level and acceptance of precast concrete components in nonbuilding applications.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC precast concrete market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for precast concrete as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development. The growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base. The increase in demand for precast concrete can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for Precast Concrete4.2 APAC: Precast Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector and Country4.3 Precast Concrete Market, by Element4.4 Precast Concrete Market, by Construction Type4.5 Precast Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector4.6 Precast Concrete Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Concerns About Work-Zone Safety and Need for Lower Environmental Impacts5.2.1.2 Need for Reduced Construction Time and Cost-Effective Products5.2.1.3 Ease of Installation and Relocation5.2.1.4 Supportive Government Initiatives5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization Translating to a Large Number of Construction Projects5.2.3.2 Rise in Renovation and Remodeling Activities Globally5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Volatility in Transportation Charges Leading to Unpredictable Business Environment5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness About Precast Concrete Method Among End-users5.3 Yc-Ycc Drivers5.4 Tariff and Regulatory Analysis5.4.1 List of Cement Standards and Concrete Standards Developed by Astm International5.4.2 Osha (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Standards for Cement and Concrete5.5 Market Mapping/Ecosystem Map5.6 Technology Analysis5.7 Pricing Analysis5.7.1 Precast Concrete-Average Price5.8 Trade Analysis5.8.1 Cement Exports (By Country), in 20195.8.2 Cement Imports (By Country), in 20195.9 Patent Analysis5.10 Case Study Analysis

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Supply Chain Analysis6.2.1 Product Development & Distribution Are An Integral Part of the Supply Chain6.2.1.1 Prominent Companies6.2.1.2 Small & Medium Enterprises6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7 COVID-19 Impact on Precast Concrete Market7.1 Introduction7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Precast Concrete Market7.2.1 Impact on Permanent Modular Buildings and Relocatable Buildings7.2.2 Impact on End-Use Sectors

8 Precast Concrete Market, by Element8.1 Introduction8.2 Columns & Beams8.2.1 Columns & Beams Led the Precast Concrete Market in 20198.3 Walls & Barriers8.3.1 Increase in Infrastructural Projects to Offer Growth Opportunities8.4 Floors & Roofs8.4.1 Precast Floors & Roofs Offer An Economical Solution Compared to Cast-In-Situ Construction Method8.5 Utility Vaults8.5.1 Widely Used for Communication, Electrical, and Gas/Steam Systems8.6 Girders8.6.1 Girders to be the Fastest-Growing Segment by 20258.7 Pipes8.7.1 Preferred Owing to Its Property to Withstand Power Flushing8.8 Paving Slabs8.8.1 Widely Used for Pavement Fabrication & Repairs, Patios8.9 Others

9 Precast Concrete Market, by Construction Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Elemental Construction9.2.1 Increase in Infrastructural Construction9.3 Permanent Modular Buildings9.3.1 Off-Site Construction to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities9.4 Relocatable Buildings9.4.1 Increase in Demand for Temporary Sites and Offices

10 Precast Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector10.1 Introduction10.2 Residential10.2.1 Precast Concrete Offers An Attractive Solution for Residential Floors10.3 Non-Residential10.3.1 Non-Residential Segment Led the Precast Concrete Market in 2019

11 Precast Concrete Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 APAC11.3 Europe11.4 North America11.5 Middle East & Africa11.6 South America

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Ranking12.3 Market Share Analysis12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.4.1 Star12.4.2 Emerging Leaders12.4.3 Pervasive12.4.4 Emerging Companies12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio12.6 Business Strategy Excellence12.7 Competitive Scenario12.7.1 Acquisition12.7.2 New Product Development12.7.3 Expansion12.7.4 Contracts, Partnerships & Agreements

13 Company Profiles13.1 Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.13.2 Boral Limited13.3 Lafargeholcim Ltd13.4 Balfour Beatty PLC13.5 Crh PLC13.6 Devinci Precast13.7 Forterra, Inc.13.8 Skanska Ab13.9 Atco Concrete Products N.V.13.10 Beaver Gulf Precast Concrete13.11 Tindall Corporation13.12 Gulf Precast Concrete Company L.L.C13.13 Laing O'rourke13.14 The Precast Group13.15 Julius Berger Nigeria PLC13.16 Katerra13.17 Oldcastle Infrastructure, Inc.13.18 Preca Solutions India Private Limited13.19 Mackay Precast Products13.20 Consolis13.21 Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd.13.22 Metromont Corporation13.23 Smeet Precast13.24 Vme Precast Private Limited

14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide14.2 Knowledge Store: the Subscription Portal14.3 Available Customizations14.4 Related Reports14.5 Author Details

