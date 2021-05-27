Pre-Race Rally To Be Held At Jarrett

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Jarrett for a Pre-Race Rally on Friday, June 4 from 4-7 p.m. outside their headquarters in Orrville. You know you've arrived at 1347 N Main St when you see the big white tent and two race cars.

Stop by and meet Jeffrey Earnhardt who will be driving the #0 ForeverLawn car, dubbed the #blackandgreengrassmachine; Ryan Vargas who drives the #6 car for the JD Motorsports team; and Colby Howard who drives the #15 car for the JD Motorsports team. You'll be able to get the drivers' autographs and take pictures with them and the show cars.

ForeverLawn , our co-sponsor, will be at the event supporting their driver. They will have a tent displaying a variety of artificial turf products and a putting green for guests to enjoy.

There will be delicious southern-style barbecue from Old Carolina Barbecue and tasty California-style food from Baja West Coast Kitchen available for purchase. An ice cream truck from Miller's Creamery will be present for a sweet treat on a summer afternoon.

Live entertainment will be provided by local country music artist, Mark Leach . Be sure to check out the raffle table and enter your name for a chance to win prizes from Zephyrs Fitness / Crossfit Orrville , Old Carolina Barbecue, ForeverLawn, and more!

The Pre-Race Rally is open to the public and all are welcome to attend, so bring your whole family for a fun evening you won't want to miss!

"The event is going to be a fun evening for family and friends to enjoy meeting our team's drivers, see the show cars, sample some great food, and listen to fantastic music," said Michael Jarrett, president and CEO of Jarrett. "I'm very excited to host our surrounding clients and local community in anticipation of the Mid-Ohio race featuring our very own Jarrett car."

The event paves the way for the B&L Transport 170 NASCAR Xfinity Series race being held at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, OH on Saturday, June 5. The race starts at 1 p.m. and the track opens to spectators at 7 a.m.

Jarrett will be providing NASCAR partnership updates using social media via contests and merchandise giveaways. RSVP for the Pre-Race Rally on our Facebook page so we know you're coming!

For more information about Jarrett or business opportunities, call Jarrett at 330.682.0099, or visit gojarrett.com.

About JarrettAs a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, Jarrett drives visibility, control and continuous improvement throughout the entire supply chain for their clients. High-touch, personalized service is integral to their business. Jarrett's hands-on, customized services enhance operational efficiency, lower transportation-related costs, and mitigate supply chain risks. Jarrett is headquartered in Orrville, OH with additional locations in Cleveland, OH, Dallas, TX, and Los Angeles, CA. Warehousing locations include Orrville, OH, Goshen, IN and Leola, PA. The fleet services centers are located in Seville, OH and Kent, OH.

About ForeverLawnForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn provides premium grass products for specific uses, including DuPont™ ForeverLawn® Select Synthetic Grass, Fusion™, SportsGrass®, Playground Grass™, GolfGreens®, and more. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

