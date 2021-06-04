Pre-Engineered Building Industry To 2026 - Featuring BlueScope Steel, Era Infra And Everest Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pre-Engineered Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pre-engineered building market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Pre-engineered buildings are factory-built frames of steel that are fabricated in a factory and subsequently shipped on site for assembly. These buildings consist of a structural arrangement with roof and wall coverings that has rigid frames made from steel plates which include beams and columns that can span over vast lengths without the support of columns. Pre-engineered buildings have extensive industrial applications in the construction of warehouses, distribution centers, retail stores, shopping centers, office complexes, airplane hangars and hospitals. They are also more economical and efficient as compared to the conventional structure framing options such as light gauge metal. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pre-engineered building market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.The increasing awareness of modern off-site construction systems and practices, along with rapid industrialization in both emerging and developed economies, are among the key factors driving the market. With the rising penetration of e-commerce and logistics stores in the retail sector, the demand for industrial storage spaces and warehouses have also increased. This has driven the requirement of pre-engineered buildings as they are lucrative and more durable alternatives over conventionally constructed buildings. Additionally, pre-engineered building systems offer significant performance advantages such as a longer life cycle of building material, unlimited design flexibility, and reduced material and labor costs. Moreover, the emergence of pre-engineered green buildings has further bolstered the market growth. These green buildings are eco-friendly solutions with low carbon footprint, and thus consume less energy during and post-construction.This report provides a deep insight into the global pre-engineered building market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global pre-engineered building market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BlueScope Steel, Era Infra, Everest Industries, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys, Kirby Building Systems, Lloyd Insulations, PEB Steel Buildings, Tiger Steel Engineering, Zamil Steel, Nucor, etc Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Pre-Engineered Building Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by End-User5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Concrete Structure6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Steel Structure6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Civil Structure6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-User7.1 Industrial Sector7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Commercial Sector7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Infrastructure Sector7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Residential Sector7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Europe8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Asia Pacific8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 BlueScope Steel13.3.2 Era Infra13.3.3 Everest Industries13.3.4 Interarch Building Products13.3.5 Jindal Buildsys13.3.6 Kirby Building Systems13.3.7 Lloyd Insulations13.3.8 PEB Steel Buildings13.3.9 Tiger Steel Engineering 13.3.10 Zamil Steel 13.3.11 Nucor

