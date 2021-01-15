PRC Releases National Physician Study Revealing Challenges And Intricacies Of Today's Physician Practice Environment

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading healthcare experience company supporting over 2,800 healthcare organizations across all 50 states, released the findings from their national physician study, "Understanding CMO Challenges."

According to the study, development of physician leaders, physician recruitment, and managing organizational culture rank among the most prevalent challenges for hospital chief medical officers (CMOs).

"'Understanding CMO Challenges' serves two purposes: to inform healthcare professionals of the issues most impacting the physician practice environment by sharing insight directly from physician leaders; and to help us better target our solutions to the physician cohorts we work with," said Cynde King, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Physician and Employee Solutions.

During research efforts, PRC connected with a multitude of physician leaders ranging from CMOs and Vice Presidents of Medical Affairs to Medical Directors and other physician-facing hospital leaders across America to participate in an Online Key Informant Survey (OKIS), along with personal interviews with a small set of CMOs.

Key themes that emerged throughout the study include:

Leadership Development

Recruitment and Retention

Patient Experience

Cost Management

Organizational Culture

In addition to "Understanding CMO Challenges," PRC has published multiple national research reports and findings on their online Insights page, including their National Coronavirus Community Impact Survey, National Healthcare Consumer Study, National Nursing Engagement Report, and briefs from their National Health Survey.

Findings from the study will be used by PRC to improve their Physician Partnership Solutions, a line of research and consulting that works to further engagement within physician cohorts, optimize physician referrals for client organizations, and strengthen relationships and buy-in with independent physicians.

For additional information, download PRC's "Understanding CMO Challenges" here.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

Media Contact Kristin Llorente Speaks Marketing Group LLC P: 512-577-2857 E: kristin@speaksmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prc-releases-national-physician-study-revealing-challenges-and-intricacies-of-todays-physician-practice-environment-301209379.html

SOURCE PRC