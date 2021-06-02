PRC Named By CMS As An Approved Primary Care First Patient Experience Of Care Survey Vendor

OMAHA, Neb., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading healthcare experience company supporting over 2,800 healthcare organizations nationwide, received full approval from CMS to conduct the new Primary Care First (PCF) Patient Experience of Care Surveys (PECS).

PCF PECS joins CMS' line of CAHPS surveys in measuring patient experience quality and, as part of the PCF model, specifically intending to reduce healthcare costs by focusing on primary care.

PRC was among vendors across the country to be approved by CMS to conduct the survey and have their Quality Assurance Plan (QAP) approved. The organization is set to administer the PCF PECS for the first cohort of practices in fall and winter 2021.

"We look forward to working alongside CMS to equip providers across the country with another tool to measure their quality of care," said Andrea Paseka, PRC's Director of CAHPS & Magnet® Production. "While this is a new survey, we come prepared with 15 years' experience as an approved vendor for other CAHPS offerings, and we're confident that we'll continue to provide quality survey facilitation that lives up to our dedication to healthcare excellence."

Hospitals within the first cohort of PCF PECS eligibility have between June 3-June 30, 2021 to select a survey vendor. PRC encourages first cohort hospitals to contact the organization at info@prccustomresearch.com for more information.

About PRCPRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

