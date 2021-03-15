Praxis Precision Medicines To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results And Provide Corporate Update On Wednesday, March 17, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will discuss recent business and pipeline progress via a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on March 17.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

US/Canada Toll Free: 833-398-1037

International: 914-987-7735

Conference ID: 7654828

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kox4vezr

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following its conclusion and will be archived for 30 days following the event, accessible through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of Praxis' website at https://investors.praxismedicines.com/events-and-presentations.

About PraxisPraxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights into the genetic mutations that drive excitation-inhibition imbalance in diseases to select biological targets for severe pediatric epilepsies and more broadly for prevalent psychiatric diseases and neurologic disorders. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across central nervous system disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit https://praxismedicines.com/.

Investor Contact:Alex KanePraxis Precision Medicinesinvestors@praxismedicines.com617-300-8481Media Contact:Ian StoneCanale CommunicationsIan.stone@canalecomm.com619-849-5388