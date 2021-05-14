Praxis Precision Medicines To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare ConferencePresentation on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease SummitPrerecorded presentation available on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

The events will be available via webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website at www.praxismedicines.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About PraxisPraxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

