OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), Total Outsourced Water™, today announced that Prasad Tare, has been named the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006195/en/

Prasad Tare today has been named OriginClear's Chief Financial Officer. (Photo - OriginClear)

"Prasad brings over 15 years of experience in public accounting, financial reporting, risk and internal controls advisory services," said Riggs Eckelberry, CEO of OriginClear. "His skillset includes Company-wide risk assessments to improve focus to critical areas as well as more efficient and effective audit activities."

"OriginClear is breaking new ground in helping to not only improve the safety of our water supply but to find new ways to finance those needed changes. I am excited for the company's potential and to be a part of helping to bring the needed changes," said Tare.

Prasad started his career with PwC India, where he was part of the financial statements' assurance teams for various multi-national companies. In 2004 he moved to the United States where he has worked for top regional and national public accounting and consulting firms. He also led external audit engagements for large public companies like Steve Madden, The United Retail Group and Double-Take Software to name a few.

Prasad is based near the company's headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.

About OriginClear, Inc. OTC Pink: OCLN

Water is broken. Washington is allocating more than a hundred billion dollars to fix our 150,000-plus water systems, but runaway inflation could doom that effort. What can we do? The solution is Direct Action by local businesses to clean and recycle their own water. We are here to help "cut the cord", with outsourced pay-per-gallon programs and a potential digital currency to streamline payments. To serve these businesses, our prefabricated, Modular Water Systems™ can deploy rapidly as Water Systems In A Box™. OriginClear is working to make water the next great asset class, combining potentially great gains, with even greater good for the world. To learn more about OriginClear®, please visit our website at www.originclear.com.

For more information, visit the company's website: www.OriginClear.com Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Like us on Facebook Subscribe to us on YouTube Signup for our Newsletter

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable laws. There cannot be any assurance that the Company's patent application will result in the granting of a patent.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006195/en/