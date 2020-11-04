Prager Metis Expands National And International Presence; Forms Nagano Morita, A Division Of Prager Metis

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Metis, a leading accounting, tax, advisory, and business consulting firm with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, announces its newest expansion, Nagano Morita, a division of Prager Metis.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Metis, a leading accounting, tax, advisory, and business consulting firm with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, announces its newest expansion, Nagano Morita, a division of Prager Metis. The expansion will add an International Japanese desk and five new domestic offices for Prager Metis located in Torrance, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley, California, as well as Boston, Massachusetts, and Fort Lee, New Jersey.

David Neste, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are extremely excited to launch this new division in an effort to continue to provide the necessary and required services and advice to our clients around the world. We also welcome the Nagano Morita team, who brings years of accounting experience. The team will be a tremendous asset to our clients in helping them reach their financial goals."

At Nagano Morita, the team specializes in providing accounting, audit, and tax solutions to Japanese American businesses and individuals and takes prides on utilizing a personal and professional experience. Nagano Morita will operate under the name Nagano Morita, a division of Prager Metis.

"We are excited to join a firm whose culture and philosophy are so closely aligned with ours," says Chikara "Ricky" Nagano, Partner. "Prager Metis' reputation for providing a high level, personalized service fits with our client service goals, and we look forward to bringing the resources of this new venture to our clients. We are all genuinely excited to join Prager Metis."

