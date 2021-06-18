Praetego Inc Awarded New NIH Funding To Investigate Novel Small Molecule Drug Candidates For Neurodegeneration And Alzheimer's Disease.

Durham, N.C,, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praetego Inc ( https://www.praetego.com/ ) , a pharmaceutical company committed to improving health outcomes for patients living with diabetes, is pleased to announce a $0.46M funding award from the National Institutes of Health. The award is funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in conjunction with the National Institute of Aging (NIA). The award advances the Company's proprietary small molecules in inhibiting Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) where the primary focus is on limiting disease progression in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN). The award offers Praetego a promising opportunity to extend their preclinical investigation of the lead candidate, PTG-630, in preventing progression of neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The work will be done in non-diabetic animal models of Alzheimer's Disease.

This award supplements a Phase 2 STTR grant for Praetego's lead candidates, known as Amadorins, which are unique inhibitors of AGEs. AGE accumulation is correlated with all chronic disease of aging, and specifically, diabetic microvascular disease and neurodegeneration in AD. This new funding expands Praetego's collaboration with the University of California at San Diego, School of Medicine, and highlights the work of Professor Corinne Jolivalt, a leading researcher in diseases of the Central Nervous System.

ABOUT PRAETEGO's NOVEL SMALL MOLECULE CANDIDATES

The elucidation of the mechanisms of AGE formation and the discovery of the structure-activity relations

(SAR) of Amadorin inhibitors have been a long-time focus of Praetego's Chief Scientific Officer and Principal Investigator, Dr. Raja G. Khalifah. Says Praetego CEO Pepper Landson, "AGE accumulation is a contributory factor in serious diabetic complications and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition to the demonstrated effects of limiting DPN, our Amadorins have the potential to limit damage from plaque and tangle formation implicated in Alzheimer's Disease. This new funding offers a synergistic opportunity to expand the work on our lead compound, PTG-630, to a non-diabetic model. We are grateful to the NIDDK and NIA for recognizing the potential benefit of this research."

ABOUT PRAETEGO INC

Praetego is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to improving health outcomes in conditions and diseases driven by AGE pathology. Our primary focus is serious diabetic complications, starting with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy. Founded in 2017, Praetego is a privately held company located in Durham, NC.

